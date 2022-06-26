Declan Gallagher agrees Aberdeen exit to join Premiership rivals

Declan Gallagher has left Aberdeen to join Premiership rivals St Mirren.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:29 am
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:29 am

The Dons confirmed the player’s release from the club prior to the announcement of his move to the Buddies.

Gallagher will link up with his former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson in Paisley after a season at Pittodrie.

The 31-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Buddies, becoming their sixth signing of the summer.

On Saturday, the transfer seemed to be on, then off, then back on and St Mirren have revealed they fought off competition from Scotland and England to sign the eight-time Scotland international.

He had success at Livingston, helping the club into the Premiership before performing well at Motherwell to earn a move to Aberdeen but he departs after one season.

"Deccy’s obviously at an age now where he needs to play regular football,” Jim Goodwin said. We’re not going to stand in anybody’s way if they go and find something that gives them that opportunity.”

Declan Gallagher has left Aberdeen for St Mirren. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
