David Moyes to leave West Ham at end of season as replacement lined up

David Moyes will leave his role as West Ham manager by mutual consent at the end of the season. The club announced the news on Monday evening amid reports former Spain, Real Madrid and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has agreed a deal to take over in the summer.

Moyes, whose future had been the subject of speculation ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season, took charge of the Hammers for a second time in December 2019, having previously saved the club from relegation during a short-term spell in the dugout in 2017-18 but departed after his contract was not renewed. During his second stint, West Ham have achieved two consecutive top-seven finishes in the Premier League, as well winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Confirmation of the 61-year-old Scotsman’s departure follows a 5-0 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday that has left West Ham ninth in the table with two games to go, and unlikely to qualify for Europe next season for a fourth-straight campaign.

West Ham manager David Moyes will leave the club at the end of the season. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“I have enjoyed four-and-a-half brilliant years at West Ham and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019,” Moyes said in a statement on the West Ham website.

“When I joined West Ham for a second time, the club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.

“After leading the club to safety, we guided the team to finishes of sixth and seventh in the Premier League, and I was delighted when we won the Europa Conference League title last June – the club’s first major trophy in 43 years.

“I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four-and-a-half years.”

In a statement, West Ham said the recruitment process for Moyes’ successor had begun, but they would be “making no further comment until a new appointment is confirmed”. West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan offered “sincere thanks and gratitude” for Moyes’ efforts in the job.

“David has been responsible for a period of great progress and success in our history and we are extremely grateful for all of his hard work, commitment and dedication to the role,” Sullivan said. “David has been an absolute professional to work with and he will leave with our greatest respect and good wishes – he deserves to be held in the highest esteem for the service he has given to West Ham United and we wish him every success in the future.

“By making this announcement now, it allows David to get the send-off he deserves from the West Ham supporters and for us all to show our appreciation to him at our final home fixture of the season against Luton Town on Saturday.”

Lopetegui has emerged as a reported target to take up the job at the London Stadium next season. The Spaniard guided Wolves to safety last term, but left the club after nine months on the eve of the new Premier League campaign in August.