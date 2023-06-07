David Moyes leads West Ham to European glory amid Celtic links to join elite band of Scottish managers

David Moyes led West Ham United to European glory and in the process became only the seventh Scottish manager to lift a European trophy.

David Moyes celebrates after West Ham clinch a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina to win the UEFA Europa Conference League in Prague. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Skipper Declan Rice signed off by emulating Bobby Moore in lifting a major European trophy for the club after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fiorentina, who were probably the better side.

But it’s West Ham who left Prague with the Europa Conference League trophy after Jarrod Bowen’s 90th minute winner. And it was Moyes who bounded onto the pitch at full time in what he has described as the peak moment of his long career to date.

Might it have been his last match in charge? That was the speculation pre-match with reports already linking him with a return to Celtic, where he was once a player.

Moyes has written himself into history and might now avoid becoming Hammers history. West Ham will compete in next season’s Europa League and it will be hard for the club’s owners to dispense with Moyes now, although he himself might conclude he wants to leave a winner after his first major trophy success in over 1000 games as a manager.

West Ham do not win many European trophies. Just one so far if you don’t include the Intertoto Cup in 1999.

Bowen’s late winner secured their latest. The forward retained enough energy to burst through after Lucas Paqueta’s defence-splitting pass. He lifted the ball over Fiorentina ‘keeper Pietro Terraciano and West Ham saw out the few minutes that remained.

It was a shameful night in Prague in some ways – that can’t be forgotten. Fighting in the streets outside the Fortuna stadium was compounded by the sight of Fiorentina skipper Cristiani Biraghi with blood pouring down the back of his head after he had been struck by an object thrown from an area populated by West Ham fans.

He had been targeted previously while taking a corner but things escalated in the 35th minute when another shower of plastic cups rained down. Biraghi sarcastically applauded before something drew blood. A physio tended to his wound and wrapped a large purple bandage around his head.

The West Ham players were moved to make an appeal to their fans in the area to calm down. There would have been little sympathy had the goal Fiorentina scored in the six minutes added on at the end of the first half, which was due mostly to this incident, been allowed to stand.

However, Luka Jovic had strayed inches off side before heading in the rebound after Christian Kouame’s own header had hit a post.

Jovic was replaced at half time by Arthur Cabral. La Viola manager Vincenzo Italiano clearly wanted more from his team in attack. Despite enjoying 70 per cent of the possession, Fiorentina had failed to cause West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola any real concern until right at the end of the half.

Biraghi’s eventful evening took another turn shortly after the hour mark – he later played match winner Bowen onside – when he handled after Bowen chested down a long ball forward as he advanced into the six-yard box. A VAR check confirmed what was already obvious: penalty. Said Benrahama swept home powerfully from the spot.