David Marshall open to Scotland SOS but Hibs goalkeeper hoping to experience Euro 2024 'on the other side'

David Marshall at full-time after Scotland's defeat to Croatia at Hampden in Euro 2021. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

David Marshall is making plans to head to Germany this summer but he doubts it will be on the Scotland team plane.

The hero of the hour the last time Steve Clarke’s men booked their place at a major finals, he says he has no regrets about stepping back from international football, although he admits that if there were key injuries, he might not find it easy to turn down an SOS call from his former gaffer.

“No, [no regrets], not at all. It was great, I enjoyed it, but full focus is on Hibs. Angus [Gunn] has stepped in and been great. If there are injuries then that is obviously a different kettle of fish but Craig [Gordon] is back fit, and Zander [Clark] has been there and been good for Hearts over the last 18 months, so I’m sure they’ll be fine.

“I’m hoping to go [as a fan], but I need to try to dig some tickets up. It’s not as easy as you think. I’ll maybe drop John McGinn a text and tell him he’s due me a couple after we let Aston Villa beat us! I’d like to take the kids and be on the other side of it.”

But having been there during the last Euros, where Scotland managed a draw with England at Wembley but failed to perform to their potential against the Czech Republic in their opening game and came up short against Croatia, Marshall believes lessons will have been learned and expects Scotland to be a more competitive force when they open the Euro 2024 jamboree against the hosts.

"The first game in the group is massive. It’s vitally important to try to get points on the board. That’s easy to say but it’s true. Also, speaking to the manager after last time, Croatia showed their experience, they knew how to get it done. They had been there before and although they had a lot of quality, their tournament experience also showed. But Scotland have a real chance, with the four best third-place teams getting out the groups as well, so it's about minimising the goals against and stuff like that. Everything helps."

Opening against Germany this time, in Munich on June 14, Marshall knows his former colleagues face a tough task but results over the Nations League campaign and the Euro qualifiers have prompted reason to believe, he says.

“Aye, it’s a good draw. To get the opener is fantastic. I remember when we opened against Brazil in France in 1998 so it’s fantastic to do that. I was thinking how important it is in the first game, to try to take something from it, and then Germany came out the hat! So obviously it’s tough but I think the boys can be confident in terms of how they’ve done in the last couple of years.