David Goodwillie: Raith Rovers confirm striker has left Kirkcaldy club

The controversial striker’s signing in February engulfed the Fife club in controversy and saw directors quit, lifelong fan and sponsor Val McDermid and volunteers walk away, and the highly regarded women’s team sever all ties with Stark’s Park.

Today it emerged his he had been released from his contract.

Raith Rovers issued a brief two-line statement to draw a line under a controversy that saw the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon comment, and the club face international media attention.

David Goodwillie in the stand at Stark's Park after his signing was announced (Pic: Euan Cherry - SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The club can confirm that David Goodwillie has been released from his contract with immediate effect. The club will make no further comment.”

Goodwillie was signed from Clyde by the then manager John McGlynn, but his background sparked outrage.

In 2016, a civil court ruled him to be a rapist, but he faced no criminal trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After handing him a two and half-year contract, Rovers doubled down on their stance, before finally apologising and beginning the difficult process of building bridges with fans.