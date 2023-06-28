David Goodwillie has contract 'rescinded' hours after signing for Australian side Sorrento FC

David Goodwillie has had his contract terminated with Australian side Sorrento FC – just hours after he was announced as a new signing.

The former Scotland striker was described as a player of “real quality and experience” on the club’s social media account, but the post confirming his arrival was deleted shortly afterwards following a backlash and replaced with an announcement stating his deal had been rescinded.

Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017 and while no criminal proceedings were instructed he was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages by a judge after he was ruled to have raped a women in a flat in West Lothian six years earlier.

A club statement read: "Sorrento Football Club has rescinded its contract with David Goodwillie.

"David was scheduled to arrive in Perth within the next week to commence playing with the club for the remainder of the 2023 NPLM season.

"The arrangement was non-commercial in nature. The club has informed David of its decision and apologises to anyone in our football and broader community that may have been caused offence by his signing."

Goodwillie hit the headlines in January last year when he was signed by Raith Rovers following a five-year spell at Clyde where he was club captain.

His arrival at Stark’s Park prompted a raft of resignations among board members and club volunteers and led to main sponsor Val McDermid withdrawing her support, while the women’s side also severed ties with the club.

The matter even reached the Scottish Parliament with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urging Raith to reconsider their position as the signing controversy sparked headlines across the UK and abroad.

A loan move back to Clyde was also cancelled with stadium owners, North Lanarkshire Council, banning him from the ground, despite him having featured for the Cumbernauld side for the previous five years, and the player was released by Raith in September without having played a single fixture.

Goodwillie resurfaced at Northern Premier League side Radcliffe FC in February this year but was released just 24 hours after his debut with the club admitting they made a "significant misstep" in signing the forward.

