David Bates: Aberdeen defender set for move to Euro giants in six-figure deal

The Dons have agreed a deal with Polish giants Legia Warsaw. The Scotsman understands the fee is around £200,000 with a sell-on clause attached.

Bates, who has fallen down the pecking order at Pittodrie following the arrival of Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart, will move to the Ekstraklasa following the completion of a medical.

The 25-year-old is yet to feature this season for Jim Goodwin, having been an unused substitute in all four of the club’s Premier Sports Cup matches. He did feature in pre-season friendlies, conceding a penalty against Brechin City.

Bates was a regular under Stephen Glass and Goodwin last season, playing 34 times, alongside either Declan Gallagher or Ross McCrorie.

He has experienced European football previously, having swapped Rangers for Hamburg where he made 28 appearances. The centre-back has also played in Belgium.

Legia Warsaw, Poland’s most successful club, finished tenth last season, their worst placing in 30 years. New manager Kosta Runjaić arrived from Pogoń Szczecin in May and has already added six players, including the signing of centre-back Maik Nawrocki from Werder Bremen for around £1.35million.

They have started the new season with four points from two games.

David Bates is set to leave Aberdeen for Legia Warsaw. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Bates would become the 15th player to move on from the club this summer and the third to bring in a transfer fee following the departures of Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson to Liverpool and Bologna respectively.