Darvel fairytale ends as Falkirk succeed where Aberdeen failed in Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup shock-troops Darvel bowed out at the last 16 stage of the competition on Monday night, losing out 2-0 to a clinical Falkirk outfit at Recreation Park.

Falkirk's Callumn Morrison silences the home fans after scoring his side's second in the 5-1 win over Darvel in the Scottish Cup fifth round. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The junior side, managed by Mick Kennedy, produced one of the all-time great cup results when they dumped Premiership Aberdeen out in the previous round – but they couldn’t follow up that success against John McGlynn’s men, who produced a professional performance in front of the visiting BBC television cameras.

A quick-fire double from the visiting Bairns was the decisive moment in an end-to-end tie, with Gary Oliver and Callumn Morrison both netting from similar, slick counter-attacks from the League One side on the 24th and 26th minutes respectively.

In complete contrast to their tie with the Dons, the home side weren’t afforded the chance to control possession of the ball, with McGlynn’s men on it from the start.

Coll Donaldson nearly opened the scoring five minutes into the tie, when a stramash in the box saw the Falkirk centre-half free in front of goal - but he could only send the ball into Chris Truesdale’s gracious hands.

Rangers loanee Kai Kennedy also went close for the visitors with a low drive arrowing past the post as they looked to silence the home crowd. The opening goal came from the Bairns breaking up the park, with Aidan Nesbitt driving forward and finding Oliver in front of goal, who slotted home.

Moments later, Falkirk caught the Darvel backline napping with Liam Henderson’s inch-perfect through ball sending Morrison one-on-one with Truesdale to finish. Despite the scoreline, Kennedy’s team kept their Scottish Cup dreams alive and rallied, causing Falkirk problems at the back before half time.

PJ Morrison was forced to tip Craig Moore’s looping header over the bar just before the break. And in the 64th minute, the hosts, backed by a capacity crowd, grabbed a goal back to keep their hopes alive.

Ian McShane’s speculative cross was misjudged by Morrison with the ball somehow making its way into the back of the net at the near post to give Kennedy’s side hope. Five minutes later Darvel nearly found an equaliser from a corner kick, but Donaldson cleared off the line to keep them at bay.

Chris McGowan then received a second yellow card for a poor challenge in midfield and this quelled any chances of a comeback from the junior side, who finally looked dead on their feet after giving their all for the opening 70-odd minutes.

The Bairns took advantage of the extra man and ensured they would face Ayr United next month at home with a National Stadium berth at stake - which will also ensure that a non top-flight team take part in the final four of the competition.

Liam Henderson’s deft header from Morrison’s cross restored their two-goal lead, with Nesbitt making it four three minutes later with a stunning curling effort beating Truesdale.

