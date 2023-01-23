Darvel cause seismic Scottish Cup shock as Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin left on brink

Famous battles were fought in the Darvel area by both no less than William Wallace and Robert the Bruce.

For historical significance, these may now have been knocked into a cocked hat by the greatest shock in the 149-year annals of the Scottish Cup witnessed courtesy of Mick Kennedy’s West of Scotland leaders Darvel humbling top flight Aberdeen. The 1-0 fourth round triumph by hosts a full five tiers above surely also be Pittodrie manager Jim Goodwin’s Waterloo.

A 19th-minute Jordan Kilpatrick strike made the difference in a first period wherein Aberdeen were abysmal as Darvel proved drive and deft. The part-timers survived some late pressure from their visitors, but there was no seige. Not from this shapeless, inspiiationally-challenged Aberdeen team. Indeed, the goal conceded said all everything about their abject levels of application and appetite. The move that engineered it began with Craig Truesdale haring down the left flank and shrugging off Yiber Ramadani as if he was a troublesome fly. Hayden Coulson managed to head away his resultant cross, but no other Aberdeen player reacted, allowing Willie Robertson to pick up the loose ball and shuttle it to Kilpatrick. Not sufficiently losed down, his delightful low drive on the spin was true, but it was helped sneak in by taking a nick off Coulson.

Aberdeen had so little about them across the entire evening it was jaw-dropping. The antithesis of hosts who played as if their very lives depended on the outcome. Certainly, what they produced will remain with them for all their remaining days. As it will haunt Goodwin, and an Aberdeen plunge back into their darkest ages.

Jordan Kirkpatrick is mobbed by his team-mates after making it 1-0 to Darvel against Aberdeen.

Fitting, since the sense of stepping back in time was palpable not merely through being pitched into Recreation Park’s, uhm, rudimentary facilities. And that was even before the home denizens numbering more than 2,300 – the town of Darvel only has a population of 4,000 – began to assemble for standing room only. There weren’t stands, beyond a sort-of chalet hut the select few. Even the temporary platform erected behind the goal for the occasion – at a five-figure cost – didn’t have seats. They are hardy in this part of the world. And have long memories, the atmosphere cranked up with the tannoy blasting out Carnival De Paris, the official, eh, France 98 World Cup song, and one punter honking hard on a vuvuzela. Popularised in the 2014 South Africa finals. Then there was the Darvel faithful calling out the Aberdeen travelling support, who did not sell their allocation with only 700 making the trip, for carnal relations with sheep.

What the toiling Pittodrie club, who had chairman Dave Cormack in attendance, desperately wanted to avoid was finding themselves pulled back to the troubles of earlier last year. A Scottish Cup exit then precipitated an 11-month managerial tenure being ended. Stephen Glass was jettisoned then. Yet, the indignities he endured seem dwarfed by those that have laid Goodwin low. SInce the post World Cup resumption, Aberdeen have come apart. One win in nine, last week’s 5-0 mauling away to Hearts and memories of a hideously limp loss in Kilmarnock before Christmas, especially, have threatened the Irishman’s status 11 months into his current role. It meant few took for granted that his team would nimbly negotiate an invidious assignment. Aberdeen did not disappoint through not merely being wholly disapponting, but by being truly wretched. More than participation in the Scottish Cup will surely have been ended as a consequence. Darvel, on the other hand, can look forward to facing Falkirk at home in the next round.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.