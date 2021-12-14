Darvel beat Brechin on penalties to reach Scottish Cup fourth round

Darvel are the third West of Scotland side to reach the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after overcoming Brechin City on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Recreation Park.

Darvel have beaten Brechin to reach the Scottish Cup fourth round

The Ayrshire side will join Auchinleck Talbot and Clydebank in the last 32 where they will face Championship high-flyers Arbroath at Gayfield.

The match against Highland League side Brechin was replayed after a 1-1 draw at Glebe Park, and it was the visitors from Angus who took the lead on 37 minutes when Kieran Inglis side-footed home a volley.

Darvel were level on the stroke of half-time when Darryl Meggat headed home from a corner and the home side took the lead with 11 minutes remaining when Ryan Thomson turned a shot into the net.

Brechin refused to accept their fate and levelled through a wonder strike from Murray Mackintosh with two minutes remaining.

Darvel, however, prevailed on penalties, winning 5-4 to progress to the next round and continue their first ever Scottish Cup run.

