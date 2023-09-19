Crazy end to Lazio v Atletico Madrid as goalkeeper scores dramatic equaliser to have big implications on Celtic's group
It looked like Atletico Madrid – the favourites to top Group E ahead of Lazio, Feyenoord and Celtic – were set to take the three points back to the Spanish capital after midfielder Pablo Barrios opened the scoring on 29 minutes. However, there were wild scenes in the Stadio Olimpico when Provedel, who had remained as part of the Lazio attack after coming up for a corner, diverted a Luis Alberto cross-shot beyond his opposite number Jan Oblak to spark jubilation in the home end.
It means that Lazio will visit Celtic Park on October 4 a point ahead of the Scottish club, who were soundly defeated 2-0 by Feyenoord in Rotterdam. They ended the match with nine men following red cards for Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm. The Dutch side merited their victory, given to them thanks to a free-kick on the stroke of half time from Calvin Stengs and a further strike from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.