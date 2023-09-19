Crazy end to Lazio v Atletico Madrid as goalkeeper scores dramatic equaliser to have big implications on Celtic's group

It looked like Atletico Madrid – the favourites to top Group E ahead of Lazio, Feyenoord and Celtic – were set to take the three points back to the Spanish capital after midfielder Pablo Barrios opened the scoring on 29 minutes. However, there were wild scenes in the Stadio Olimpico when Provedel, who had remained as part of the Lazio attack after coming up for a corner, diverted a Luis Alberto cross-shot beyond his opposite number Jan Oblak to spark jubilation in the home end.