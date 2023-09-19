All Sections
Crazy end to Lazio v Atletico Madrid as goalkeeper scores dramatic equaliser to have big implications on Celtic's group

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scored a dramatic equaliser five minutes into stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 19th Sep 2023, 22:06 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 22:06 BST
Lazio's Italian goalkeeper Ivan Provedel celebrates after scoring in the last minute against Atetico Madrid.Lazio's Italian goalkeeper Ivan Provedel celebrates after scoring in the last minute against Atetico Madrid.
It looked like Atletico Madrid – the favourites to top Group E ahead of Lazio, Feyenoord and Celtic – were set to take the three points back to the Spanish capital after midfielder Pablo Barrios opened the scoring on 29 minutes. However, there were wild scenes in the Stadio Olimpico when Provedel, who had remained as part of the Lazio attack after coming up for a corner, diverted a Luis Alberto cross-shot beyond his opposite number Jan Oblak to spark jubilation in the home end.

It means that Lazio will visit Celtic Park on October 4 a point ahead of the Scottish club, who were soundly defeated 2-0 by Feyenoord in Rotterdam. They ended the match with nine men following red cards for Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm. The Dutch side merited their victory, given to them thanks to a free-kick on the stroke of half time from Calvin Stengs and a further strike from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

