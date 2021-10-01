Hearts, Rangers and Aberdeen FC will admit supporters without vaccine passports this weekend (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group).

The news comes after many Scots have been unable to register under the new NHS Scotland Covid Status app which was launched on Friday night – a night before vaccine passports were meant to be a requirement across Scotland for large and late night events.

However, after further engagement with the Scottish Government, the Scottish football clubs hosting games this weekend have announced that ‘no supporters will be refused entry.’

The Rangers game against Hibernian at Ibrox, the Heart of Midlothian game against Motherwell at Tynecastle and the Aberdeen game against Celtic at Pittodrie will all allow fans in regardless of vaccination status.

The Scottish Government told Heart of Midlothian the proof of vaccine rule will not be enforced until October 18.

A Heart of Midlothian spokesperson added: “Tomorrow’s cinch Premiership fixture against Motherwell will be used as a trial run for COVID passport checks and no supporters will be refused entry for failing to produce a vaccination certificate.”

A Rangers FC spokesperson said: “After further engagement with the Scottish government, we can confirm that although we are being encouraged to use this game as a “test event”, no supporter will be refused entry.

We apologise for the inconvenience regarding this confusion which has been beyond our control.

An Aberdeen FC spokesperson said: “All fans will be admitted to Pittodrie for the Celtic match, regardless of whether they have proof of vaccine or not.”

Following the news, the Scottish Conservatives have named the vaccine passport scheme as ‘shambolic’ and a ‘disaster’, adding that is a ‘massive own goal for the SNP’

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “Rangers and Aberdeen will admit supporters WITHOUT a vaccine passport this weekend

“We warned @NicolaSturgeon and @HumzaYousaf time after time that this shambolic scheme was headed for disaster - but they didn't listen.

"This is a massive own goal from the SNP.”

