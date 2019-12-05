Cove Rangers duo hit with SFA charges over breach of betting rules

A Cove Rangers director and youth coach have both been charged with breaching Scottish FA rules on gambling.

Director Grant Moorhouse - son of the League Two club's chairman Keith Moorhouse - is alleged to have placed bets on football matches over the past nine seasons.

Cove youth coach Gary Hake is accused of the same offence over the past three terms.

Scottish football's governing has stringent guidelines banning any player, coach or official under the association's jurisdiction from gambing on football.

Hake and Moorhouse will come before Hampden chiefs on December 18 where they will learn their punishment.

Cove, who entered the Scottish Professional Football League at the start of the 2019/20 season at the expense of Berwick Rangers via the play-offs, are currently five points clear at the summit of Ladbrokes League Two in their debut SPFL campaign, and are unbeaten at their Balmoral Stadium home.

Numerous players, officials and coaches have already been hit with punishments for breaching the betting rules including former Hearts and Rangers midfielder Ian Black; Aberdeen director Duncan Skinner; former Rangers duo Joey Barton and Steve Simonsen; prolific lower league striker Michael Moffat; former Hibs Ladies coach Dean Gibson; ex-Easter Road youngster Lewis Horner; referee Nikki Fraser and former Annan Athletic chairman Henry McClelland.