Could St Johnstone become latest Scottish club to fall under American ownership?

St Johnstone are involved in talks with a US consortium over a potential takeover. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

St Johnstone could become the latest Scottish side to fall under American ownership with talks taking place over a potential sale of the club to a US consortium.

Owner Geoff Brown, who purchased the Perth outfit in 1986, announced that he was selling his controlling interest back in December 2022, while son Steve stepped down as chairman at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Negotiations with the US investor, who has been in attendance at recent games, are said to be advancing with hopes of reaching an agreement before the end of the season. The Scottish FA has also been briefed over the potential takeover.

The Brown family will leave a legacy of having ratified the move from Muirton Park to McDiarmid Park in the late 1980s shortly after Geoff took control, while the club also won its first three major trophies, competed in Europe and enjoyed their longest stint in the top flight across their near four-decade tenure.

Geoff, now aged 80, has vowed that "net proceeds" from the sale will be put towards building a community hub for the St Johnstone community trust.

Should a deal with the US consortium go through, Saints would be the third Scottish Premiership club to have American owners.

Dundee were taken over by US businessman Tim Keyes in 2013, while Hibs were bought by the late Ron Gordon in 2019, with another American, Bill Foley, expected to have his bid for a 25 per cent stake approved at the club's AGM next week.