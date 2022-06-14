Costa Rica qualify for World Cup as ex-Arsenal man is hero against All Whites

A third-minute goal from former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell, who now plays his football in Mexico for Monterrey, was enough to seal Los Ticos’ spot at Qatar 2022 in a cagey match at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Doha.
New Zealand – who had St Mirren forward Alex Grieve in their team – had a goal disallowed just before first half when Chris Wood was penalised for a foul and ended the match with ten men after Kosta Barbarouses was dismissed on 67 minutes.
Costa Rica, who are managed by Luis Fernando Suárez, will take their place in Group E of the World Cup, which gets under way in November. They will face Germany, Japan and Spain.
All the teams have now qualified for the World Cup, with Australia booking their spot on Monday night after overcoming Peru.