Video: Leigh Griffiths laughs with Celtic fans mocking Andy Halliday

It’s safe to say that boyhood Rangers fan Andy Halliday did not have the best of Sunday afternoons.

Given a surprise start by manager Graeme Murty, the midfielder and his team-mates had no answer for Celtic’s might as the pre-match favourites raced into a 2-0 first-half lead.

Things would then go from bad to worse for the 26-year-old as he was substituted just a few minutes before half-time, which drew an angry response from the player.

As he exited the field, fans in the Celtic end at Hampden Park sarcastically applauded his contribution, or lack thereof, and then started chanting his name.

One supporter, next to the Celtic substitutes bench, filmed Leigh Griffiths and Patrick Roberts laughing along. The former even appeared to stamp his foot in rhythm.

Andy Halliday shows his frustration after being substituted. Picture: SNS

Both players would eventually enter the action with Roberts winning the penalty from which Brendan Rodgers’s men would complete the scoring, winning 4-0.

