Friend in Cup final tribute plea for terminally ill Celtic fan

A Motherwell fan is calling for supporters from both sides to come together on Saturday in order to honour his Celtic-daft friend who has been given just days to life.

Fraser Irving shared a post on Facebook asking for every fan in attendance at Hampden Park to take part in a minute’s applause during the Scottish Cup final.

He decided on the idea after visiting his childhood pal Paul McAllister. The 29-year-old, who has battled Crohn’s disease for most of his life, was recently diagnosed with a tumour. Doctors estimate he’ll have just ten days to live.

Irving is hopeful that everyone will put their differences aside in the seventh minute to pay respect to McAllister, who’ll be watching the game at home if he’s well enough.

He wrote on Facebook “Our good friend Paul McAllister from Motherwell has been given some devastating news following an operation and the discovery of a tumour that he has a matter of days left to live. He will be 30 on his next birthday.

“Paul has battled a debilitating illness, (Crohn’s) for most of his life and being a fighter will not give in. Unfortunately Paul is not fit to attend the match on Saturday but will be watching the match at home.

“Can we all show Paul and his family a sign of support with a minutes applause on the 7th minute and pray he pulls through!

“Please share and let them know we are thinking about them.”

Irving later told the Daily Record: “I thought the seventh minute would be a good time to have the applause. That was Henrik Larsson’s number and it’s quite early on in the match.”