Derek McInnes sent off against Celtic for reacting to sectarian singing

Derek McInnes has admitted his regret in being sent to the stands during his side’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes exchanges words with referee Craig Thomson at full-time. Picture: SNS

The Aberdeen boss reacted with a gesture after hearing sectarian chants directed at him from the Celtic support. He was then instructed to leave the touchline by referee Craig Thomson.

McInnes’ side were 3-0 down at the time and he admits frustration at the result played a part in his reaction.

However, he would still like to see something done about the offensive singing, which continues to plague Scottish football.

He said: “I got sent off because I reacted to the Celtic support. I was wrong with my reaction, I’ll take my punishment.

“It’ll be interested to see if everybody gets punished for it but I accept my part. I was wrong to react, I’m in a position where I can’t react.

“And that’s why I was sent off, maybe the fourth official could give me a warning - who knows? But he’s obviously deemed it serious enough to bring the referee over and send me off, so I accept that and I’ll apologise for it.

“I’ve heard that song a hundred times and I’ve never reacted to it, maybe it’s frustration.

“It will be up to the delegate to do their bit as it’s in the report which is pleasing and refreshing because it doesn’t always get in there when you hear sectarian singing.

“It certainly wasn’t in the cup final the last time we were here. That’s not my battle or my fight. It’s for others to condemn.”

