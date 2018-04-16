Best Twitter reactions to the Morelos v Docherty tunnel bust-up

Social media has been dominated by talk of Sunday’s Old Firm encounter at Hampden Park as Celtic yet again underlined their superiority with a 4-0 win.

A furious Alfredo Morelos has words with Greg Docherty on the Hampden pitch at full-time. Picture: SNS

In particular, an alleged bust-up between Rangers team-mates Alfredo Morelos and Greg Docherty, who had to be separated in the tunnel immediately after the game, has stimulated plenty of conversation.

A popular joke, told in varying ways by dozens of fans, suggests Morelos tried to strike Docherty from a short distance - but still managed to miss.

Sifting through countless other fan reactions to the incident, we’ve collated a few of the better ones...

@Wonderwall4393: “5 minutes before the end of the game Doc made a pass to Morelos that he never even made an effort to get. Doc went wild, Morelos run towards him shouting some sort of ‘abuse’, so is it really any surprise or “big news” that they argued after the game? Not for me.”

@Kevin_bar72: “If there wasn’t fall outs after yesterday we’d have bigger problems!”

@David_1872_: “Ironically, Morelos and Docherty were the only ones I thought were up for the fight, not totally wrong I suppose...”

@BookerChattings: “Yeah like Docherty deserves to give it out, he s*** it again from Brown in a 50/50 at least Morelos looks like he gives a f***”

@jamesmac213: “If the rest of the team tried as hard as Morelos we wouldn’t need to talk about his misses. Wee man works his socks off with no support he was on a hiding to nothing yesterday with that line up.”

@archie1872: “Am glad Morelos is having a go at c***s, he’s the only one yesterday that looked as if he wanted to do something!”

@irnbrusnowman1: “I’m glad Docherty gave it to Morelos. His attitude is a disgrace! Walks around with his face tripping him. Twice now he’s missed chances v them Cummings would score blindfolded. Get rid ASAP!”

@Adamfarmer8: “I don’t care how young Morelos is, or how good his hold up play is or whatever else people are coming out with. He’s missed numerous sitters, not acceptable. Should’ve taken the Chinese money, if it was actually on the table.”

@AMcKellar89: “Docherty didn’t have a good game. Point is though, Morelos shouldn’t have chucked it. Docherty, as poor as he was, was still trying right till the end. Morelos downed tools.”

@Oldfirmfacts1: “Graeme Murty has rubbished claims of a bust-up between Alfredo Morelos and Greg Docherty. “None of my players showed any fight whatsoever.”

@easyleonard: “Greg Docherty can’t even get the better of Alfredo Morelos in a square go.”

@mcmaster1993: “Halliday calls Murty a b*****g, Candeias storms down the tunnel, Morales and Docherty at each other and Millers wife has a pop on social media, can’t believe this is @RangersFC , I feel for Murty but he’s completely lost the dressing room.”

