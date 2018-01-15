Who is the most valuable player on each Scottish Premiership side?

Who are the most valuable Ladbrokes Premiership players in the transfer market? We broke it down team by team.

Aberdeen – Scott McKenna

McKenna’s rise to the first team is one of the biggest positives for Aberdeen this season. When he was brought into the side following the 3-0 League Cup defeat to Motherwell, not many Dons supporters would have expected him to become a mainstay in the starting 11.

While players such as Graeme Shinnie or Joe Lewis may be seen as Aberdeen’s most valuable asset, and understandably so, what makes McKenna the Dons’ top property is his age. At only 21 he has more football ahead of him with Aberdeen also tying him down on a contract until 2021.

McKenna is a very simple centre-half, a bit of a throwback to defenders who are there simply to defend and this is what could add to his value. Clubs in a league such as the English Championship look for those types to drag them through the division, and that is where McKenna would easily fit the bill, with Hull City already having two bids rejected for the defender.

Celtic – Keiran Tierney

The January transfer window could see the departure of Moussa Dembele from Celtic with the rumoured fee being around £18m. That is where Tierney’s valuation should rise. £18m for Dembele is reasonably fair as the £30m-plus that has been touted in the past is way out of proportion.

Tierney’s fee, however, should be closer to the £30m mark than Dembele’s. Since he made his first team debut in 2015 it’s hard to find too many games where he played badly in. His performances in Europe have proved he can cut it outside the Scottish Premiership.

Finally, what will help him in a move away, should he or Celtic want it, is the lack of quality full backs around the top clubs in England. Tierney could walk into most Premier League sides right now.

Dundee – Jack Hendry

Arriving in the summer from Wigan, Hendry has proved to be one of Dundee’s key players this season. His ability on the ball is refreshing for a young Scottish defender and his defensive ability isn’t half bad either. His height and speed are also vital components to his overall game.

Hendry’s performances so far this season have already caught the eye of Celtic and a few English Premier League clubs, which is a real testament to him considering Dundee’s stuttering form in the league so far.

Hendry has played more games for Dundee so far this season than the rest of his career appearances combined, so staying at Dundee and getting more games under his belt would be best for him at this moment in time.

Hamilton – Greg Docherty

Hamilton’s best piece of business this season was tying Greg Docherty down to a long-term deal. That doesn’t mean he will see out the contract, but it will raise the fee that will ultimately prize him away.

Docherty has been Accies’ best player by far this season and it is little wonder a few clubs are sniffing about his availability. Still only 21, Docherty has almost played 100 games for Accies which shows he’s been an integral part of the team since his debut.

A few years ago many expected Ali Crawford to be the one to attract big attention but Docherty has surpassed him and it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see him depart in January.

Hearts – John Souttar

The best thing to happen to Souttar was Christophe Berra. Since Berra’s arrival, Souttar has looked like the player that his potential had promised. Like Hendry, he’s another centre-back who has great ability on the ball, is quick and can also do the dirty stuff when needed.

Souttar has played a big part in Hearts’ recent record-breaking clean-sheet run and looks completely reinvigorated under Craig Levein. Hearts is the perfect place for Souttar to be playing right. Still only 21, he will learn from Berra’s experience.

Moving forward, Souttar could easily reach the level of the English Premier League but playing games every single week is crucial to do that.

Hibs – John McGinn

Upon Hibs’ return to the top flight, many were intrigued to see how McGinn would cope. Obviously, he had already played in the Premiership before, but this is a different McGinn: faster, stronger and more intelligent.

His ability to collect the ball in the centre of midfield and drive his team forward is such a vital asset that not many midfielders have. On top of that, McGinn has a good long-range strike and has netted some great goals this season.

There are constant rumours of English clubs tracking McGinn and many would be foolish not to take a serious look at him.

Kilmarnock – Jordan Jones

Arriving from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2016, Jones was one of countless players from down south scooped up by former boss Lee Clark. And even though Souleymane Coulibaly would be sold on the following January, it’s arguable that Jones has been the biggest success of the lot.

When he first arrived Jones was played as a winger but this season his role has been changed to a number 10 since Steve Clarke took over. This has seen his play become a lot more direct, while he also has the ability to float around the front three, allowing him to create.

Jones has been subject to interest from Rangers this transfer window but Killie will be keen to keep a hold of their star man.

Motherwell – Chris Cadden

Subject to a summer bid from Hearts, Cadden is hot property for Motherwell, even more so after the season he has had so far.

Between September and November, when Motherwell were in great league form and managed to reach the League Cup final, Cadden was a big part of their success. Predominantly a wide midfielder, though at his most comfortable in the centre, he managed to adapt brilliantly to the wing-back role that Motherwell set up with.

The Steelmen have Cadden contracted until 2019 so they will have a big decision in summer whether to risk him leaving for a smaller fee, similar to what happened with Louis Moult at the start of January.

Partick Thistle – Blair Spittal

Signing Spittal in the summer looked like a steady signing. There wasn’t any guarantee he would set the league alight but there also was a guarantee he wouldn’t totally flop.

It’s fair to say he’s exceeded his initial expectation. In fact, he has probably been Thistle’s best player across the course of this campaign so far.

He has seven goals and five assists in all competitions for the Jags, it’s just a shame too many of his teammates have been underperforming.

If Spittal continues to work hard and produce those sort of numbers on a regular basis he could easily find himself at a club higher up in the league.

Rangers – James Tavernier

It took Tavernier a little bit of time to get going in the Premiership following his success in the Championship but this season he has found the balance of attacking and defending from full back that let him down last term.

With five assists so far he has been one of Rangers’ most creative players and his influence on the team is massive.

At 26, with a year and a half left on his contract, Rangers would ideally like to tie Tavernier down on a longer deal. However, there has been talk that the player is keen on a return to England.

Ross County - Davis Keillor-Dunn

Keillor-Dunn has been County’s standout player so far this season despite only making his Premiership debut in 2017.

For a 20-year-old, a couple of goals and assists to his name from wide midfield isn’t terrible going, especially since this is his first year at top flight football.

What will be a huge bonus for County is that they have Keillor-Dunn signed until 2020, which will give him plenty of time to grow and then perhaps follow Jackson Irvine and Liam Boyce in big money moves to England.

St Johnstone – Joe Shaughnessy

Shaughnessy has been St Johnstone’s top performer so far this season and was even made club captain, replacing Steven Anderson earlier this season.

Playing close to every game for the Saints since he arrived shows the consistency in his performances.

Shaughnessy has definitely shown huge improvements since his Aberdeen days. Even if the top leagues in England are above his station, other clubs in Scotland could certainly be interested.