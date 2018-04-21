When can Celtic win the Ladbrokes Premiership title?

Celtic passed up the opportunity to seal the Ladbrokes Premiership crown for the 2017/18 season as they failed to defeat Hibs at Easter Road, going down 2-1 to Neil Lennon’s men.

Aberdeen’s 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock means that Celtic will have to wait until next week at least as, regardless of Rangers result against Hearts on Sunday, the side in second place remain 10 points behind with 12 points still to play for.

A defeat for Rangers would officially take them out of the race, as they sit 13 points behind with a game in hand. Whatever happens, they’ll likely go to Celtic Park a week on Sunday needing three points to stop their rivals winning the title against them.

The only way that doesn’t happen is if Hearts win on Sunday and then triumph again at Pittodrie on Friday night. Such a scenario would hand Celtic the championship without Brendan Rodgers’ side playing another game.

If Hearts were to draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie, Celtic would require just a draw from the derby match with Rangers to clinch their seventh consecutive league title win.

