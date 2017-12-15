We were annoyed with Brendan Rodgers, admits Hearts manager

Craig Levein has revealed he was annoyed by remarks made by Brendan Rodgers the last time Hearts met Celtic.

The clubs face each other at Tynecastle on Sunday for the first time since they clashed on the opening weekend of the league season.

The background to the August match had seen Hearts head coach sacked and under-20s coach Jon Daly placed in interim charge.

Hearts lost 4-1 at Celtic Park but the occasion was made more memorable when Daly reproached Rodgers at length afterwards after the Celtic manager had seen fit to comment on what he described as Hearts’ “confused” recruitment policy.

Levein was Hearts’ director of football at the time but is now the club’s manager.

When asked on Friday if he had spoken to Rodgers since, Levein replied: “Exactly the opposite. Listen, I was annoyed and I think Jon Daly was annoyed because it was nothing to do with him [Rodgers].

“We all were [annoyed], it was nothing to do with Brendan. As far as I am concerned it was a while ago and there’s no point dwelling on things. It’s gone. I think Jon was annoyed so he was entitled to say what he feels.”

Levein will face Celtic on Sunday for the first time as manager since he led Dundee United to a 2-1 win at Tannadice in November 2009.