Video: The reason why Celtic ace Scott Brown could face SFA ban

Scott Brown has been charged by the Scottish FA for his actions following Celtic’s 2-1 win over Rangers.

The Parkhead captain sparked ugly scenes at the end of the Old Firm clash on Sunday for a pointed celebration to Rangers fans with Andy Halliday taking particular umbrage at his gestures.

The charges were brought against him for not acting “in the best interests of Association Football” and could face a ban.

Celtic issued a brief statement stating that they will “vigorously” defend their captain and have until 10 April to respond with a hearing scheduled to take place next month.

A video shows why the SFA have brought the charges against Brown.

The 33-year-old stood with arms aloft in front of the Rangers support and appeared to cross himself before giving what can best be described as a ‘get it up you’ gesture as he made his way up the touchline.

It has been argued that he was doing so in celebration to Celtic fans but the video shows him looking at the Rangers support.