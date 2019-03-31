Video: Scott Brown laughs at Alfredo Morelos after Rangers star’s red card

Alfredo Morelos has been sent off for the fifth time this season after receiving a straight red card in the Old Firm derby.

The Colombian was ordered off by referee Bobby Madden after lashing out at Scott Brown as the pair came together off the ball.

The Celtic captain seemed to intentionally trip Morelos as they made their way back to the halfway line, which caused the striker to lose his temper.

As Morelos left the field of play, Brown was pictured in the background watching his meltdown with a look of sheer amusement on his face.

Celtic led 1-0 at the time of the incident thanks to an Odsonne Edouard goal.