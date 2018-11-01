Video: Hilarious moment pitch invader falls in front of home fans

An attempt at some mid-game hi-jinks ended on a bum note for a Motherwell fan who stormed the pitch to bask in his side’s 2-0 victory over St Mirren - only to end up being the butt of the joke.

The incident occurred with the away side already a goal to the good thanks to an effort from David Turnbull.

After running on to the pitch, the fan made his way along the touchline, filmed as he ran by someone in the St Mirren end.

As he approached a steward he tried to stop, only to slip on the wet turf and fall comically to the ground.

The St Mirren fans let out a hearty, sarcastic cheer at the sight. Unfortunately for them, they were unable to smile about much else as Chris Cadden soon doubled the advantage for Motherwell as the Buddies fell to their sixth consecutive defeat.