Video: Celtic fans let off green and white smoke bombs around Parkhead

Celtic fans have turned the sky around Parkhead green and white after letting off smoke bombs en route to the stadium.

Supporters group The Green Brigade displayed a banner featuring their name as thousands of fans marched along through the streets surrounding Celtic Park.

Rangers supporters, meanwhile, were given a police escort on their way to the ground.

The two sides of the Old Firm divide will meet for the second time this season as Brendan Rodgers’ side look to open up a 14-point gap on their rivals.

