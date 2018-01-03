Trio of Scottish Premiership sides eye South American ‘wonderkid’

Have your say

Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers are all monitoring highly-rated Uruguayan teenager Joaquin Fernandez, according to the Daily Record.

Rangers and Celtic are two of the clubs keeping tabs on the Uruguayan youngster. Picture: SNS

The 18-year-old central defender plays in the youth set-up at Montevideo side River Plate (not to be confused with the Argentine club of the same name) and has been attracting interest from far and wide.

Clubs in England and France have also spoken with his UK-based representatives as he seeks to make a move to Europe.

Scouts will be in attendance to watch the Uruguayan youth international when River Plate feature in the under-20 Copa Libertadores next month.

