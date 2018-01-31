Transfer deadline day: The done deals in Scottish football so far

Have your say

INS

• Callum Smith joins Alloa Athletic on a five-month loan from Dunfermline Athletic

• Jack Boyle joins Clyde on a five-month loan from Huddersfield Town

• Dylan Cogill joins Clyde on a five-month loan from Huddersfield Town

• Dan Jefferies joins Dundee on five-month loan from Colchester United

• Cedewyn Scott joins Dundee on permanent deal from Huddersfield Town

• Grant Gillespie joins Dundee United on five-month loan from Hamilton Academical

• Daniel Armstrong joins Dunfermline Athletic on five-month loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers

• Tom Beadling joins Dunfermline Athletic on five-month loan from Sunderland

• Matthew Knox joins East Fife on a five-month loan from Livingston

• Charlie Scott joins Hamilton Academical on five-month loan from Manchester United

• Florian Kamberi joins Hibs on five-month loan from Grasshoppers (READ MORE)

• Aaron Simpson joins Kilmarnock on five-month loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers

• Stephen Hendrie joins Motherwell on five-month loan from Southend United

• Glenn Middleton joins Rangers on a two-and-a-half-year contract from Norwich City (READ MORE)

• Liam Fontaine joins Ross County on a permanent deal from Hibs

• Max Melbourne joins Ross County on a five-month loan from West Bromwich Albion

• George Williams joins St Johnstone on five-month loan from Fulham

• Matty Willock joins St Johnstone on five-month loan from Manchester United

• Myles Hippolyte joins St Mirren on an 18-month contract from Falkirk

• Cameron MacPherson joins Stranraer on five-month loan deal from St Mirren

OUTS

• Ewan Herd leaves Alloa Athletic

• Murray McEwan leaves Alloa Athletic

• Dan Orsi leaves Annan Athletic

• Christopher McDonald leaves Berwick Rangers

• Owain Fon Williams joins Indy Eleven on loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle

• Cammy Bell leaves Kilmarnock

• Milan Nitrianský leaves Partick Thistle

