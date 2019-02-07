The Scottish Premiership team of the season - if stats picked the squad
Wyscout has become a popular tool for managers and scouting networks in football over recent years. Not only does it collate stats on every player in dozens of top divisions from around the world, it also provides hours of video footage in which to also judge prospective signings.
The website also offers up a handy ‘index’ for each league, where it fits the best performing players based on statistics into an XI, which you’ll see below. It also provides a rundown of the top stars at each position, which we’ve used to build our substitutes bench.