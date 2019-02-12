editorial image

The market value of the 22 teams in Scotland’s Premiership and Championship - ranked in order

When it comes to promotion and relegation between the Premiership and Championship much is made of the gap between the divisions. Is it a gulf or little between clubs at the lower end of the top flight and upper echelons of the second tier?

Using the website Transfermarkt we break down the individual market value of the 22 teams in the top two divisions - (all values are GBP) - ranking them in order by lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where each clubs lie. FYI - Market value is determined by the estimated market worth of each player in every club’s squad:

Market Value - 1.53m

1. Alloa Athletic 22nd

Market Value - 2.95m

2. Ayr United - 21st

Market Value - 2.97m

3. Queen of the South - 20th

Market Value - 3.06m

4. Greenock Morton - 19th

