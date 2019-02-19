editorial image

The deadliest finishers in the Scottish Premiership this season - ranked by order

Using statistics from the scouting and analytical website Wyscout, we have ranked the most ruthless finishers in the Scottish Premiership in the 2018/19 season.

Those included in this 17-man list are all top flight Scottish football stars who have overperformed their ‘expected goals’ tallies so far this campaign (sample: at least five league goals). Put simply, they’ve scored more goals than they should have from the chances presented to them.

Expected goals: 7.86. Actual goals. 14 Difference: +6.14.

1. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen)

Expected goals: 2.4. Actual goals: 6. Difference: +3.6.

2. David Turnbull (Motherwell)

Expected goals: 11.98. Actual goals. 15 Difference: +3.02.

3. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

Expected goals: 4.63. Actual goals: 7. Difference: +2.37.

4. Kenny Miller (Livingston/Dundee)

