Steven Pressley set for return to management in Cyprus

Steven Pressley is set for a return to management, with Cypriot side Pafos FC close to announcing the former Falkirk and Fleetwood Town boss as their new manager.

Pressley, who stepped down as Fleetwood boss in the summer of 2016, threw his hat into the ring for the Hearts job after Ian Cathro was sacked last year.

And Pressley, 44, has reportedly held discussions with Pafos who currently lie tenth in the Cypriot top flight and have lost their last five games.

Luka Elsner was relieved of his duties at the weekend with the club winless in ten matches.

Pressley also had a spell in charge of Coventry City, and in a 19-year playing career turned out for Rangers, Coventry City, Dundee United, Hearts, Celtic, Randers in Denmark and Falkirk.

Pafos were formed in 2014 after AEK Kouklia and AEP Paphos merged. Playing at the Stelios Kyriakides stadium in Paphos, they were promoted after finishing second in the Cypriot second tier last season.