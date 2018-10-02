SPFL ready to move Betfred Cup semi-final to Murrayfield

The Scottish Professional Football League are ready to move one of the Betfred Cup semi-finals to Murrayfield on Sunday October 28 after securing a temporary release from their contract with Hampden Park.

The SPFL have been subjected to a barrage of criticism after last week’s decision to stage both semi-finals on the same day at the national stadium in Glasgow with kick-off times of noon for Rangers v Aberdeen and 7.45pm for Celtic v Hearts.

Both matches have to be played on the Sunday as Rangers and Celtic are both involved in Europa League fixtures on Thursday October 26.

But it now looks likely the Celtic-Hearts semi will be switched to Murrayfield after Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell persuaded Hampden Park Ltd to give up their rights to the game because of the unprecedented circumstances.

Maxwell’s intervention was welcomed by his SPFL counterpart Neil Doncaster who has now confirmed fresh talks with Police Scotland over the timing and venue.

Doncaster said: “After the draw, we spoke to Hampden Park Limited to ask whether they would release us from a contractual obligation to host all semi-finals involving the Old Firm at Hampden. They declined our request and we were unwilling to breach this contract and risk legal action.

Celtic played Champions League qualifiers at Murrayfield in 2014. Picture: SNS

“However, I’m pleased to report that we have been contacted this morning by SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell who said that Hampden Park Limited has now reconsidered that position and have agreed to waive that legal obligation.

“This is clearly extremely welcome news. We immediately contacted Police Scotland and informed them of this development and this has enabled us to open talks to explore whether the match could be staged at an alternative venue in the timescales available.

“Whilst we are taking nothing for granted and are unable to make a definitive announcement at this early stage, if agreement can be reached between all parties involved, this would allow us to change from the original kick-off times which Police Scotland specified to ensure the matches could be staged at Hampden on the same day. The good news is that fans would have more convenient travel arrangements.

“Whilst we received firm assurances from both Hampden Park Limited and Police Scotland that they were able to host both games on the same day, today’s very welcome call is a potential game-changer.

“Everyone recognises that it would be better if we can hold these matches in separate stadia and the fact that we’re now able to explore that option is great news.

“We will now discuss with a number of parties, including the SFA, Police Scotland and the clubs involved before reaching a definitive position, which we will announce as soon as possible to enable fans to make the necessary travel arrangements.”