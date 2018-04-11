SPFL post-split fixtures: Celtic to host Rangers on April 29

Celtic and Rangers will meet in the final Old Firm match of the season on Sunday April 29.
The game, scheduled to kick off at midday, will be shown live on Sky Sports.
Brendan Rodgers’ side are just one win away from securing their seventh successive Ladbrokes Premiership title, and they could clinch it against Hibs at Easter Road on April 21 in their first game after the split after the SPFL opted to avoid a potentially title-deciding Old Firm clash.
If they secure the league crown, Celtic will lift the trophy when they finish at home against Aberdeen on May 12, while bottom two Ross County and Partick Thistle are set for what could be a relegation decider in a Friday night fixture on May 4.
An SPFL spokesman said: “We want to thank supporters for the patience they have shown during the compilation of the post-split fixture schedule.
“Working with the 12 clubs, Police Scotland and our broadcast partners to produce a set of fixtures that meets everyone’s requirements can often be a complex and time-consuming process, but fans can now look forward to an exciting conclusion to the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign.”
The final Edinburgh derby of the season has been scheduled for Wednesday May 9 at 7.45pm, live on BT Sport.
The final round of top six fixtures, scheduled for Sunday May 13, sees Celtic play Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports, Hearts travel to Kilmarnock and Hibs host Rangers on BT Sport. All three ties are 12.30pm kick-offs.
Top-six fixtures in full
Saturday 21 April, 2018
Hibernian v Celtic – Live on BT Sport, 12.30pm
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen
Sunday 22 April, 2018
Rangers v Heart of Midlothian – Live on Sky Sports, 12.30pm
Friday 27 April, 2018
Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian – Live on BT Sport, 7.45pm
Saturday 28 April, 2018
Hibernian v Kilmarnock
Sunday 29 April, 2018
Celtic v Rangers – Live on Sky Sports, 12 noon
Saturday 5 May, 2018
Aberdeen v Hibernian
Rangers v Kilmarnock
Sunday 6 May, 2018
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic – Live on BT Sport, 12.15pm
Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Aberdeen v Rangers – Live on Sky Sports, 7.45pm
Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Celtic v Kilmarnock, 7.45pm
Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian – Live on BT Sport, 7.45pm
Sunday 13 May, 2018
Celtic v Aberdeen – Live on Sky Sports, 12.30pm
Hibernian v Rangers – Live on BT Sport, 12.30pm
Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian, 12.30pm
Bottom-six fixtures in full
Saturday 21 April, 2018
Dundee v St Johnstone
Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical
Ross County v Motherwell
Saturday 28 April, 2018
Hamilton Academical v Ross County – Live on Sky Sports, 12.30pm
Motherwell v Dundee
St Johnstone v Partick Thistle
Friday 4 May, 2018
Partick Thistle v Ross County – Live on BT Sport, 7.45pm
Saturday 5 May, 2018
Dundee v Hamilton Academical – Live on Sky Sports, 12.30pm
Motherwell v St Johnstone
Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone, 7.45pm
Partick Thistle v Motherwell, 7.45pm
Ross County v Dundee, 7.45pm
Saturday 12 May, 2018
Dundee v Partick Thistle
Motherwell v Hamilton Academical
St Johnstone v Ross County