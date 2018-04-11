SPFL post-split fixtures: Celtic to host Rangers on April 29

Celtic and Rangers will meet in the final Old Firm match of the season on Sunday April 29.

The game, scheduled to kick off at midday, will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are just one win away from securing their seventh successive Ladbrokes Premiership title, and they could clinch it against Hibs at Easter Road on April 21 in their first game after the split after the SPFL opted to avoid a potentially title-deciding Old Firm clash.

If they secure the league crown, Celtic will lift the trophy when they finish at home against Aberdeen on May 12, while bottom two Ross County and Partick Thistle are set for what could be a relegation decider in a Friday night fixture on May 4.

An SPFL spokesman said: “We want to thank supporters for the patience they have shown during the compilation of the post-split fixture schedule.

“Working with the 12 clubs, Police Scotland and our broadcast partners to produce a set of fixtures that meets everyone’s requirements can often be a complex and time-consuming process, but fans can now look forward to an exciting conclusion to the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign.”

The final Edinburgh derby of the season has been scheduled for Wednesday May 9 at 7.45pm, live on BT Sport.

The final round of top six fixtures, scheduled for Sunday May 13, sees Celtic play Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports, Hearts travel to Kilmarnock and Hibs host Rangers on BT Sport. All three ties are 12.30pm kick-offs.

Top-six fixtures in full

Saturday 21 April, 2018

Hibernian v Celtic – Live on BT Sport, 12.30pm

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

Sunday 22 April, 2018

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian – Live on Sky Sports, 12.30pm

Friday 27 April, 2018

Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian – Live on BT Sport, 7.45pm

Saturday 28 April, 2018

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Sunday 29 April, 2018

Celtic v Rangers – Live on Sky Sports, 12 noon

Saturday 5 May, 2018

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Rangers v Kilmarnock

Sunday 6 May, 2018

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic – Live on BT Sport, 12.15pm

Tuesday 8 May, 2018

Aberdeen v Rangers – Live on Sky Sports, 7.45pm

Wednesday 9 May, 2018

Celtic v Kilmarnock, 7.45pm

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian – Live on BT Sport, 7.45pm

Sunday 13 May, 2018

Celtic v Aberdeen – Live on Sky Sports, 12.30pm

Hibernian v Rangers – Live on BT Sport, 12.30pm

Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian, 12.30pm

Bottom-six fixtures in full

Saturday 21 April, 2018

Dundee v St Johnstone

Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical

Ross County v Motherwell

Saturday 28 April, 2018

Hamilton Academical v Ross County – Live on Sky Sports, 12.30pm

Motherwell v Dundee

St Johnstone v Partick Thistle

Friday 4 May, 2018

Partick Thistle v Ross County – Live on BT Sport, 7.45pm

Saturday 5 May, 2018

Dundee v Hamilton Academical – Live on Sky Sports, 12.30pm

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Tuesday 8 May, 2018

Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone, 7.45pm

Partick Thistle v Motherwell, 7.45pm

Ross County v Dundee, 7.45pm

Saturday 12 May, 2018

Dundee v Partick Thistle

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

St Johnstone v Ross County