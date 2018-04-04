SPFL confirm post-split fixtures will be announced next week

Have your say

The SPFL have confirmed post-split fixtures for the Ladbrokes Premiership will be announced early next week.

READ MORE - The 17 most improved players in Scottish football this season

Motherwell’s defeat to Aberdeen on Tuesday evening means the two halves of the top flight table have already been decided with a round of games to spare.

While supporters would like the fixtures to be announced as quickly as possible, the league’s governing body insist they would not be able to organise everything before this weekend as discussions need to take place with police and TV broadcasters.

A spokesman said: “Work has begun to prepare the Ladbrokes Premiership post-split fixture schedule for 2017/18.

“This work will include consultations with Police Scotland and discussions with Sky Sports and BT Sport regarding live broadcast selections.

“It is expected that the post-split fixture schedule will be published early next week.”

TEAMS

Top six: Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Hearts

Bottom six: Motherwell, St Johnstone, Hamilton, Dundee, Ross County, Partick Thistle

FIXTURE DATES

Round 34 - weekend of April 21/22

Round 35 - weekend of April 28/29

Round 36 - weekend of May 5/6

Round 37 - midweek of May 8/9

Round 38 - weekend of May 12/13

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Wolves eye Celtic star | Old Firm fixture fears | Hearts keen on striker