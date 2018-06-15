SPFL announce fixtures for the 2018/19 Scottish football season

Steven Gerrard will start his league career as Rangers manager with a trip to Aberdeen on the first weekend of the 2018/19 Ladbrokes Premiership season.

The Light Blues will face the runners-up in each of the past four seasons at Pittodrie on the Sunday afternoon. It is the only top flight game selected for TV coverage thus far and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Champions Celtic, meanwhile, begin their season with a match against newly-promoted Livingston at Parkhead.

The first Old Firm clash of the season is scheduled to take place on 1 September with Celtic hosting Rangers, though this match could be moved once the televised games for the opening couple of months have all been decided.

Hearts will host Hibs in the first Edinburgh derby of the season, though supporters will have to wait until round 11 for the clash as Neil Lennon’s side visit Craig Levein’s men on Halloween night.

There will be no New Year game this year with the final fixtures before the winter break taking place on Saturday 29 December.

The players will then have three and a half weeks off before returning to league duty on Wednesday 23 January.

More to follow...