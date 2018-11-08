Sky Sports make incredible bid for Scottish football TV rights

Sky Sports are in pole position to gain exclusive rights to Scottish football after offering £100 million for the new TV deal.

Sky Sports look set to beat out BT Sport for the rights to televise Scottish football. Picture: SNS

According to the Scottish Sun, Sky’s bid is said to have blown fellow contender BT Sport “out of the water” as they look to take full control of broadcast rights for the top flight.

At present, the two companies share access with each showing 30 matches per year, though Sky retain the rights to every Old Firm derby.

That deal is worth around £21 million per year. The new offer would see the yearly figure jump to over £33 million and begin after the 2020-21 season.

An October deadline has been and gone and now it’s up to SPFL chiefs to decide which one best suits the league and its members.

An announcement is expected in the coming weeks.