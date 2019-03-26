SFA announces referee for Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park

Bobby Madden has been announced as the referee for this Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

Bobby Madden was in charge of the Old Firm semi-final last season. Picture: SNS

The whistler took charge of two matches between Celtic and Rangers last season: the 0-0 in the league and Celtic’s 4-0 triumph in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Though he managed to largely avoid any controversy from those two games, he did find himself at the centre of a media storm the previous season after denying Celtic a late penalty in a match at Parkhead.

Rangers had just equalised through Clint Hill when the veteran defender appeared to take down Leigh Griffiths inside the penalty box. Madden chose to wave play on.

This will be the second Celtic match in a row that Madden has refereed after overseeing their 1-0 win at Dens Park a week past Sunday. His last game involving Rangers saw Steven Gerrard’s side thump Hamilton Accies 5-0.