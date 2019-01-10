Celtic and Rangers players shake hands ahead of kick off. Picture: SNS

Scottish Premiership: The market value of every squad in the league - and the total is nearly £200million

The combined value of the 12 squads in the Scottish Premiership is nearly £200million - but which team is the most expensive and which side is worth the least?

Much is made of the financial disparity in the Scottish top-flight but how does that translate to squad value? Thanks to Transfermarkt those questions are answered with the website providing insight into squad sizes, market values and average market values.

Average market value of squad: �2.25m

1. Celtic - �81.09m

Average market value of squad: �2.25m
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Average market value of squad: �1.47m

2. Rangers - �41.27m

Average market value of squad: �1.47m
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Average market value of squad: �375k

3. Hearts - �11.63m

Average market value of squad: �375k
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Average market value of squad: �461k

4. Hibs - �10.15m

Average market value of squad: �461k
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3