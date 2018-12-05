editorial image

Scottish Premiership: How full have the 12 stadiums been in the league this season?

The Ladbrokes Premiership has been entertaining and exciting from the opening day, with surprises aplenty but how full have the stands be to witness the excitement?

Courtesy of data from Transfermarkt, we look at the average attendances and what percentage of the 12 top-flight stadiums have been full so far. Scroll through the pages, some clubs might surprise you...

1. Rangers

SNS Group
2. Celtic

SNS Group
3. Hearts

SNS Group
4. Hibs

SNS Group
