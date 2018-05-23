Scottish Premiership announced as licensed league on PES 2019

Scottish football fans may have to rethink their purchase of FIFA 19 after it was confirmed that the Ladbrokes Premiership will be officially licensed on PES 2019.

Konami, the game’s developer, announced that the Scottish top flight will be one of nine officially licensed leagues in their year’s edition which is due out on 30 August.

The Ladbrokes Premiership will sit along the Danish Superliga, Portugal’s Liga NOS, Belgium’s Pro League, the Swiss Super League, the Argentine Superliga and the Russian Premier Liga as the licensed leagues.

PES also has a deal with Liverpool.

PES 2019, sometimes known as Pro Evolution Soccer or Pro Evo, will include 11 new skill traits for players, taking the total up to 39.

Gamers will be able to do the no-look pass with Scott Allan, a controlled chip with Tom Rogic or a rising shot with Scott McKenna.

There will likely be legends, which may include Paul Gascoigne or Henrik Larsson, alongside David Beckham, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Pavel Nedvěd and Paolo Maldini.

“Announcing seven new, official football leagues for PES 2019 is a clear sign that we are committed to giving fans more of what they want - more licensed content,” said Konami’s Jonas Lygaard via Eurogamer.

“We are more confident than ever in the direction the franchise is headed and this is just one of many steps we are taking to elevate PES to new heights. We continue to believe in the Power of Football and PES 2019 will be our most powerful game yet featuring more fully licensed leagues and clubs than ever before.”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: “It is exciting to join the PES fold. We are looking forward to seeing stars from the Ladbrokes Premiership featuring alongside players from other leading leagues and clubs from around the world.”