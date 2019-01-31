editorial image

Scottish Premiership: All 35 deals on transfer deadline day

The 12 Scottish Premiership clubs were involved in 35 deals on transfer deadline day, whether that be loans, permanent signings or released unwanted individuals from the squad.

Hibs brought in three players, while Celtic recruited four. Dundee however were the busiest side as they released six players, sold Glen Kamara to Rangers and signed four. Click through the slides for a recap of all the deals.

1. David McMIllan - St Johnstone to Hamilton (loan)

2. Ryan McGowan - Bradford City to Dundee (loan)

3. Lewis Morgan - Celtic to Sunderland (loan)

4. Ethan Robson - Sunderland to Dundee (loan)

