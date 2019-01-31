Scottish Premiership: All 35 deals on transfer deadline day

Hibs brought in three players, while Celtic recruited four. Dundee however were the busiest side as they released six players, sold Glen Kamara to Rangers and signed four. Click through the slides for a recap of all the deals.
The 12 Scottish Premiership clubs were involved in 35 deals on transfer deadline day, whether that be loans, permanent signings or released unwanted individuals from the squad.
