Scottish Football Live: English side want Rangers ace | Celtic star reveals role | Aberdeen boss to Stoke?

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Steven Gerrard could get an offer for his Rangers captain. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Steven Gerrard could get an offer for his Rangers captain. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire