Scottish Football Live: Contender re-emerges for Hibs job | Rangers star on Ibrox future | McGregor faces sweat over ban | Celtic ace wants return Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers' Allan McGregor shakes hands with manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson St Mirren chiefs vow to ban fans who ‘threw coins and spat’ at unconscious Dundee United supporter The market value of the 22 teams in Scotland’s Premiership and Championship - ranked in order