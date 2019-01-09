Scottish Football Live: Celtic too strong for transfer rivals | Hearts look at striker | Midfielder tipped to join Rangers | Herrera exit Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers got his man in Vakoun Issouf Bayo. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire Hearts take Alhagi Touray on trial as Craig Levein runs rule over Spanish striker