Scottish Football Live: Celtic target striker | Old Firm battle for midfielder | Rangers could miss out on ex-Ibrox ace

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Could Lewis MacLeod be set for Ibrox return? Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty

Could Lewis MacLeod be set for Ibrox return? Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty