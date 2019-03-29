Scottish Football Live: Celtic fans as good as Dortmund | Alex McLeish to be sacked | Hearts near deals for duo | Brown backs legend for Parkhead job | Aberdeen stadium boost

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Celtic fans have been praised by Jeremy Toljan. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Celtic fans have been praised by Jeremy Toljan. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson