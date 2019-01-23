Scottish Football Live: Celtic close to 4th signing | Lennon on Ambrose speculation | striker eyes new deal Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS Rumour Mill: Morelos ‘worth at least £16m’ | Celtic complete signing | Sutton slams ex-Celtic players