Scottish Football Live: Bosnian international confirms Celtic interest | Rangers target defender | New deal for Saints boss Millwall defender Jake Cooper is wanted by Steven Gerrard. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Craig Levein: Maybe the Old Firm can give up European money for VAR Ryan Porteous: Hibs need to shape up or we could lose Neil Lennon