Scottish Football Live: Aberdeen ace signs new deal | Hearts & Hibs want defender | Bids for Rangers star | Celtic defender wants EPL return | Adams turns down Scotland Follow The Scotsman's daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson has signed a new deal. Picture: SNS Group Alan Harvey Rangers fans beat TV blackout as 65,000 watch Periscope live-stream of Kilmarnock cup replay